RAWALPINDI - During a special drive, police have arrested 13 persons including seven robbers and seized stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and liquor, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested during raids in areas of police stations Morgah and Gujar Khan and separate cases were registered against them, he said.

According to him, a team of Gujar Khan police, headed by Station House Officer Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, has busted a notorious intra-provincial dacoit gang namely “Malanga Gang” by arresting five active members and recovered stolen stuff to the tune of millions of rupees from their possession. He added the accused have been identified as Manga Khan (ring leader), Tariq Aziz, Muhammad Jamshed, Muhammad Pervaiz and Zulfiqar Baku against whom cases were registered. An investigator of case told media that the gang used to gather information about wealthy people and commit robberies during night. Similarly, Morgah police, under the supervision of SHO SI Raja Aizaz Azim, managed to arrest a robber namely Luqman and three motorcycles, electronics appliances and other house stuff from his possession.

A case has been registered against him, the spokesman said.

According to him, the accused along with his father used to mug houses in area. The accused belonged to Kohat, he said. Raids are being conducted to arrest the fleeing accomplices and father of accused, he said.

Gujar Khan police also arrested some six persons on charges of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and seized 10 litres of alcohol from them. A case has been registered against the accused, he said. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SP Syed Ali appreciated the efforts of police.