Share:

Attock-Police have arrested three extortionists for minting money from transporters on the pretext of tax in the jurisdiction of Jand police station. Their fourth accomplice is at large and will be arrested soon. Both have been sent behind the bars.

DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia while talking to this correspondent said that police, taking action on the complaints of transporters, had arrested Muhammad Zubair resident of Jand and Muhammad Shah resident of Kohat (presently living in Jand) red-handed from two different locations.

while extorting money from transporters on the pretext of tax. Police recovered Rs3,000 and Rs1,800 respectively from their possession, which they extorted from the transporters. DSP Chandia said that the accused during initial investigation revealed that they had been extorting money from transporters on the behest of Ibrahim resident of Jand and Sher Zaman resident of Bhandar Karam Sher. Ghulam Asghar Chandia said that Sher Zaman had also been arrested while Ibrahim was at large and will soon be arrested. DSP Chandia said that police had launched a campaign against such anti-social elements and no lenient view will be taken.