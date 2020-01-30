Share:

China has postponed nationwide football matches over the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese Football Association said on its website on Thursday that it put off the 2020 football season at all levels to protect the health of fans, clubs, players, coaches, referees, and media staff from this pandemic virus.

The federation stated that it will go on to cooperate and communicate with national authorities to determine the schedule and fixtures, considering the development of the coronavirus.

The Chinese football's governing body added that it respects and is thankful to the medical staff, who struggle to prevent this pandemic, which hit the Asian country.

The virus which originated in Wuhan city, the central Hubei province, caused at least 170 deaths while more than 7,700 others were infected with the virus which is said to have transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

The virus has raised alarm globally with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S., and Canada.

The U.S. and Japan on Wednesday evacuated their citizens from Wuhan, while some other countries are in talks with China to bring their citizens back home.

As China is struggling to contain the widespread of coronavirus outbreak, plans of several football stars in this country are still uncertain.

Several football stars such as Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco and midfielder Marouane Fellaini, Brazilian midfielders Oscar, Paulinho, Alex Teixeira, and Talisca and forward Hulk, Slovakian midfielder Marek Hamsik and Italian forward Stephan El Shaarawy are currently playing in the top-tier Chi̇nese Super League.

Similar to U.S., Gulf countries, Japan and Turkey, China has been one of the top destinations for famous football players in their thirties, who aim to earn a high amount of salaries in the final years of their careers.