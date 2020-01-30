Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to the establishment of a safari park in DG Khan over an area of 500 acres. Along with one big and four small enclosures, children’s park and other necessary facilities would be provided to the visitors. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to immediately start trees plantation in this park adding that this project should be operationalised as soon as possible to provide quality recreational facilities to the people of southern Punjab. He maintained that people of southern Punjab have limited opportunities for recreation and this area was kept backwards in the past with regard to development as well as recreational facilities. The safari park project would provide the best recreational facilities to the people, he added. The meeting which was held under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also attended by provincial wildlife & fisheries minister Asad Khokhar, secretaries of finance, forests, wildlife & fisheries departments, DG wildlife and others.