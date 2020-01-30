Share:

The working on the ongoing project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in South Punjab has been stopped today (Thursday) in a wake of coronavirus fear.

According to details, the screening process of 71 Chinese engineers and their security personnel is underway to diagnose anykind of virus in their bodies.

On the other hand, Chinese health authorities said there were 7,711 confirmed cases of infection, mostly in Hubei province where the death toll rose by 38 to 170.

Infections have been reported in at least 15 other countries and, with the appearance of the first case in Tibet, in every province and region of mainland China.