A two-day first ever Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference will begin at Nairobi today.

The conference is being hosted jointly by Pakistan and Kenya and will also be attended by dignitaries from other African States.

The Conference will provide an important opportunity for Pakistani and African businesses to interface, identify the areas for enhanced engagement, and develop proposals for customized economic collaboration.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will hold meetings with the Kenyan leadership including Cabinet Secretaries for Foreign Affairs & International Trade, African Community and Northern Corridor Development.