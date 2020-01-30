PESHAWAR - A boy and his sister died while condition of their mother and two siblings got deteriorated when they consumed some toxic food in Tangi tehsil of
Charsadda district on Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident occurred when a family
purportedly consumed some toxic breakfast in Tangi
tehsil resulting in death of a 12-year-old boy named
Taimur and his 10-year-old sister Sania.
The condition of their mother and two siblings also
got worsened after taking the breakfast. The local
people rushed them to Tehsil Hospital Tangi where
samples from the ill-fated boy and his sister were
sent to laboratory for examination.
Hospital sources said condition of the mother and
two children was also unstable.
Police said real cause behind the casualties would
be determined once the post-mortem report is received.