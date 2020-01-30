PESHAWAR - A boy and his sister died while condition of their mother and two siblings got deteriorated when they consumed some toxic food in Tangi tehsil of

READ MORE: 'Zameen Expo' to be held in Karachi on February 1, 2

Charsadda district on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred when a family

purportedly consumed some toxic breakfast in Tangi

tehsil resulting in death of a 12-year-old boy named

READ MORE: Moltyfoam becomes trendsetter for introducing wellness experts

Taimur and his 10-year-old sister Sania.

The condition of their mother and two siblings also

got worsened after taking the breakfast. The local

people rushed them to Tehsil Hospital Tangi where

READ MORE: 2 US airmen killed in Afghanistan crash: Pentagon

samples from the ill-fated boy and his sister were

sent to laboratory for examination.

Hospital sources said condition of the mother and

two children was also unstable.

READ MORE: Punjab govt asks Nawaz to submit complete medical report

Police said real cause behind the casualties would

be determined once the post-mortem report is received.