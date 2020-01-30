Share:

PESHAWAR - A boy and his sister died while condition of their mother and two siblings got deteriorated when they consumed some toxic food in Tangi tehsil of

Charsadda district on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred when a family

purportedly consumed some toxic breakfast in Tangi

tehsil resulting in death of a 12-year-old boy named

Taimur and his 10-year-old sister Sania.

The condition of their mother and two siblings also

got worsened after taking the breakfast. The local

people rushed them to Tehsil Hospital Tangi where

samples from the ill-fated boy and his sister were

sent to laboratory for examination.

Hospital sources said condition of the mother and

two children was also unstable.

Police said real cause behind the casualties would

be determined once the post-mortem report is received.