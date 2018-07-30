Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday took suo motu notice of alleged torture by Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) MPA-elect Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara on police officers in Hanjarwal area of Lahore.

The top judge directed inspector general of police to arrest MPA-elect and insert terrorism charges in the FIR against him.

He also directed the interior ministry to place name of the MPA-elect on exit control list.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Kaleem Iman, however, told the court that 50 suspects had been booked by Hanjarwal police in the matter while 21 suspects had been arrested.

At this, the CJP directed the IG to arrest MPA-elect Bara without any delay and proceed against him in accordance with the law.

MPA Bara and other supporters tortured Hanjarwal SHO Rana Afzal and his driver when they reached his ‘Dera’ after receiving emergency call on 15 complaining massive aerial firing in the area.

According to police, Bara, his brother and supporters beat police officials with clubs, thrashed them and threatened them of dire consequences.

The police officials received multiple injuries and were shifted to a local hospital.

The video of aerial firing went viral on social media invoking strong criticism against the PTI and its slogan ‘New Pakistan’.