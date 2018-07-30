Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman lashes out at players for not delivering and letting the country down in both individual and team event of the WSF World Team Squash Championship in Chennai, India.

Talking to The Nation, Qamar, who is also KP Squash Association (KSA) president and PSF vice president, said: “It is true that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is doing a lot for the players both at senior and junior level while the facility like Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) is a clear indication that how serious the federation is for the players and Pakistan squash. Now it’s not the federation’s fault rather the players are absolutely responsible for the debacle.”

The KP chief said that he would take up the issue of coaches and other things with PSF president in the annual general meeting, which is going to be held on August 1. “With the arrival of new PSF president, I am quite sure that the facilities have improved a lot, but the players both seniors and juniors didn’t justify their roles. “The players should understand their responsibilities and must deliver, after getting the facilities being provided to them by the federation. I am deeply hurt like any other squash lover and I can understand the feeling of the federation’s high ups after such pathetic performances of Pakistani players in the WSF world events,” he added.

Qamar agreed that proper trainers should be hired for the players and instead of sending an army of officials, relevant persons, mainly coaches, should accompany the teams as it will help the players perform better at international level. “I will take up the issue with the PSF president about a lot of complaints regarding irrelevant persons being accommodated. I know the players need coaches while the top level players don’t need coaching rather they need trainers. I will strongly recommend the federation to hire professional trainers and quality coaches.”

When asked why the PSF is looking for a foreign coach, when world champions like him, Jansher and Jahangir are available to serve Pakistan squash, Qamar said: “It’s a great suggestion but I was never offered such role. If offered, I will take it seriously. It’s a brilliant idea of working with former proven stuff, which will definitely help the PSF and both junior and senior players.

“Actually these players are highly fortunate that the federation is taking care of them, which is second to none. If we looked at other top squash playing nations, during our playing days, we used to work very hard, spent hours and hours in training and hadn’t any support from the federation. Only PIA helped us in travelling, while we had to bear rest of expenditures. There are a few flaws on part of federation, which needed to address immediately. “After such pathetic performances, I am sure the coaches and team management, who are with the team, must have noticed things and they will present a detailed report. We will take up the report in the AGM. I am always a die-hard supporter of players’ rights, but they have to show more aggression and commitment, as without desire and hunger to excel, they can’t provide us satisfactory results,” he added.

The squash legend agreed that there is a dire need of a full-time national head coach and after firing Jamshed Gul, the federation should have hired permanent coach. “We are always ready to serve the country and squash and don’t need to make tall claims. If the PSF wants me to serve and take up hot seat, then I will seriously consider and won’t let down the federation and players.

“Pakistan is in dire need of some positive results to revive squash and attract young generation and it can only be done through a few better performances in the PSA events. I feel sending players in Malaysia and Hong Kong can serve a great deal to the players and federation to improve their rankings and games, instead of sending them to Qatar, Jordan or other unknown places,” Qamar concluded.