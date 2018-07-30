Share:

JACOBAAD - A man gunned down his wife over honour at Ali Nawaz Jakhrani Village in the limits of Mouladad police station on Sunday.

Manzoor Ali Soomro, Writing Head Constable (WHC) said that Shafiq Ahmed gunned down his wife Gul Jahan, 19, over having illicit relations with Sardar Brohi and managed to escape from the scene.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Jacobabad for autopsy and later, handed the body to her relatives, he said. An FIR was yet to be registered till filling of this news story.

SMUGGLING BID FOILED

Sadar police have foiled a bid of smuggling Irani diesel and recovered 40 drums and arrested the truck driver next to Shambhay Shah Area in the limits of Sadar police station on Sunday.

Sadar police station SHO Manthar Ali Umrani said that a LPG truck heading towards Karachi from Balochistan was flagged down next to Shambhay Shah Area and police recovered 40 drums of Irani diesel and arrested driver Muhammad Akbar and handed him to custom officials for further action.