Rawalpindi - One wheeling has been taking place on various roads of the city as motorcyclists continue to perform dangerous stunts while driving their motorcycles on one wheel.

One-wheelers can be seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.

Despite all efforts of police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling is increasing and is growing at a very fast pace instead.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Ashraf Bin said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail. He also said that those arrested in this campaign would not be spared.