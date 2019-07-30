Share:

ISLAMABAD : An Accountability Court of Islamabad on Monday extended the physical remand of former President and Co-Chairperson of PPP Asif Ali Zardari in the money laundering through fake accounts case.

AC judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of the case and granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 10 days physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari.

On this occasion, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present in the court.

During the hearing, NAB presented the PPP Co-Chairperson before the court and requested Judge Muhammad Bashir to extend the remand as it needed to further investigate Zardari.

The court accepted NAB’s plea and extended the physical remand of Zardari by 10 days. Judge Bashir directed NAB to present Zardari before the court again on August 8.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court also extended the physical remand of PPP’s Faryal Talpur for 10 days. The court directed anti-graft watchdog to present the PPP leader by August 8.

Earlier, Zardari was brought to the court by a team of the accountability bureau.

Senior party leaders including Raza Rabbani, Farhatullah Babar and Rehman Malik were also present in the court.

During the court proceedings, NAB had requested 10-day physical remand of the PPP Co-Chairman and five-day physical remand of Faryal Talpur.

At this, Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek requested the court that it would be better if the two were presented in the court the same day.

The court accepted his request and extended the physical remand of both the accused for 10 days.

Talking to the media persons after hearing, the former President said that he would attend Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s million March against the government from the prison.

He added that those who are talking about corruption should arrest Hafeez Sheikh.

In June this year, Zardari was arrested by NAB after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancelled the pre-arrest bail granted to him and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake bank accounts case.

The Co-Chairman of the PPP was taken into NAB custody from his residence in the Federal capital and was taken to the NAB Rawalpindi office.