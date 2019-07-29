Share:

An estimation shows that each year in Pakistan 30 million tons of solid waste is yielded, 9 percent of these are plastics only. And, 300 tons of scrap rubber including tires are produced per month, as well. But unfortunately all this trash, despite being recycled and use in the country, is being thrown on the Earth. This rubbish, which is being thrown away on the ground, is not only hazardous for us beings but also a serious risk for the environment.

So, the government of Pakistan has to recycle these waste materials into humans use in order that it may conserve the environment and the natural resources for upcoming generations.

WAHEED WAHID,

Kech.