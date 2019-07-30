Share:

KARACHI : Police have not yet succeeded in finding any clue of the dacoits who barged into the house of former International hockey player Jan Muhammed in North Nazinabad and decamped with cash, jewelry and other valuables after taking the inmates on gun point. But bigger agony for Jan Muhammed was that the bandits deprived him of his most precious and valuable asset - the medals he earned in various international feats during his 17 years carrier in the field.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Jan Muhammad said that the incident occurred in the last week of Ramazan when in the broad daylight four armed bandits barged into his house and made all family members hostage on gun point. The accused made good their escape with cash, jewelry and other valuables besides his gold medals he won during various International competitions.

Despite lapse of two months there was no word of any clue from North Nazimabad police nor any senior police officer of visited him, he added. He urged the IGP Sindh and CCPO Karachi to order proper investigation of the case and arrest of the accused.