Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has apologised to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for an online scandal involving multiple women who accused him of "cheating and manipulation".

The opening batsman had landed in hot waters last week when a few women posted alleged screenshots of his objectionable Whatsapp and Instagram chats on social media, accusing him of misleading and manipulating them.

Initially the PCB refused to comment on the scandal, terming it a "personal issue".

But, speaking to reporters on Monday, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said Imam was "remorseful and has apologised" for the incident.

"Imam was remorseful and has apologised for what all has happened and admitted his mistake. He said the matter got out of hand due to a misunderstanding," PCB MD Wasim Khan said.

"But we told him in clear terms that, although this is his personal and private matter, we expect our players to adhere to the highest standards of ethics and discipline," the PCB top official said.

"We don't like to comment on personal affairs of a player but we expect that our centrally contracted players will also show more responsibility being ambassadors of Pakistan cricket and Pakistan," said the PCB MD.

"Hopefully we will not see such incidents again," he added.