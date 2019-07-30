Share:

ISLAMABAD - Living squash legend Jansher Khan met with IG Frontier Corps Major General Rahat Naseem Khan in Qila Bala Hisar Fort Peshawar to discuss ways to uplift squash in the country.

Jansher is a former world record-holder and winner of eight world squash titles. Maj Gen Rahat Khan appreciated the services of Jansher for the country and also showed his great concern that after him, Pakistan could not find a substitute and fail to win a major title for more than two decades. “Jansher’s retirement brought an end to nearly 50 years of domination by Pakistan in squash.”

Gen Rahat showed his great interest to revitalise squash in Pakistan and to regain lost prestige by utilising Jansher’s experience. He assured the legend that the Frontier Corps will continue playing its sincere role for launching and promoting squash activities and academies throughout the province including all districts and tribal areas. On Jansher’s request, Gen Rahat assured his maximum cooperation to start first Frontier Corps National Squash Tournament in the province and hoped that by holding such tournaments at provincial and district level, it will help in motivating youth towards this game and finding future stars in them.

Jansher lauded the special role of Frontier Corps and Army in sports and especially in resuming the game of squash. He hoped that their great role for squash will continue in future, he appreciated the interest of Gen Rahat in squash and paid tributes for encouraging the players of the province and expressed the hope that squash will flourish in the country.