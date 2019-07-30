Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned the advocate general of Punjab tomorrow for not presenting to the Punjab chief minister a water commission’s report on water conservation across Punjab.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court was hearing a petition filed for water conservation. The court also issued directives to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar that the recommendations made by the water commission be implemented in letter and spirit.

On the court order, Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz and water commission representative Syed Kamal Haidar also appeared before the court.

The court asked the law officer why the report had not been forwarded to the Punjab chief minister but the latter could satisfy the court.

Justice Lahore High Court Shahid Karim remarked that judicial commission was formed under the supervision of Justice (r) Ali Akbar Qureshi to take necessary measures for the purpose. The judicial commission in collaboration with 14 other institutes including WASA; AUQAF; Cooperative Housing; Lahore Cantonment Board; Dolphin Force; LDA; Industries; District Management; Lahore Walton Cantonment Board; LWMC; Irrigation; Environment; PHA; and DHA has taken important measures for conservation of water.

The water commission aims to manage water reservoirs, conservation of water, to make revenue out of non- revenue water, treatment of water and to stop water theft.

The water commission formed by the Lahore High Court holds its weekly session to check and evaluate the reports received time and again from the departments for the conservation of water.

As part of the mandate, a meeting was held at the office of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

The meeting was informed that WASA has started inspection of the service stations and disconnected water supply to those without a water recycling system. The meeting was also told that the current steps have help save 260,000 gallon water per day.