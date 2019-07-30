Share:

MARDAN - Markaze Tanzeem-e-Tajiraan Zahir Shah group staged protest rally against the Assistant Commissioner (AC) for his alleged inappropriate behaviuor with the traders and allegedly teasing the traders.

The rally was started from Mardan Chamber of Commerce Industry (MCCI) office and at Pakistan chowk the rally was changed into protest meeting. Rally was led by President Markaze Tanzeem-e-Tajiraan- Zahir Shah group and President MCCI Zahir Shah, Chairman Ghulam Sarwar and others.

Addressing the protesters the speakers strongly condemned AC Asadullah and said that he is allegedly teasing the traders. Speakers demanded the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Chief Secretary, and Commissioner Mardan to take action against the assistant commissioner.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Abid Wazir strongly criticised the traders unions of the city and said that the traders union creates hurdles in removing the encroachments in bazaars and in implementation of government price list and other check and balance system in the district.

“Traders want selected justice but administration is not ready for this we are answerable before Allah”, he added. Abid Wazir added that when the district administration started operation and raids to control price hike, remove encroachments and implement check and balance system in the district and especially in the city the traders unions create hurdles.

He added that there are two traders unions in the district and every union wants favour of administration. He added that administration will never compromise on price hike, price list, encroachments and implementation of check and balance system in the city. DC added that the trader union wants selected justice in implementing the check and balance system in the city.

He added that administration isn’t ready for selected justice in the implementation of check and balance system. He added that due to this reason the trader union is against the administration. He added that they are answerable before Allah and due to this reason they aren’t ready for selected justice.

Abid Wazir added that we are representatives of more than 24 lakhs residents of Mardan and we would give priority to the interest of public. He added that district administration on daily basses prepare price list and it is also duty of administration to follow the price list.

“If his assistant commissioner or magistrate receives bribe from the traders the traders can complain him in this connection but if the assistant commissioner or magistrate are performing their duties and if the traders request him to stop the magistrate for his duty it will be difficult. AC Asadullah while talking The Nation rejected the allegation of traders.