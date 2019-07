Share:

Lahore - IGP Arif Nawaz inaugurated new building of one-window licensing branch at Traffic Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a handout said. He also had a meeting with high-ups of district police including RPO Ahsan Tufail and CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf. Speaking on the occasion, the provincial police chief reiterated his resolve to better policing. He vowed to take initiatives for police and their family welfare.