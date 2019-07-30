Share:

SIALKOT - Shehbaz Sharif Park in Daska has been presenting a very miserable picture due to alleged negligence of Municipal Committee (MC) and Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED).

People of Daska have been deprived of recreational facilities due to current pathetic condition of the park.

Several months ago, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Syed Bilal Haider had taken notice of the public complaints regarding miserable condition of the park. The DC had also ordered improvement in condition of the park and provision of better recreational facilities to locals. But Daska MC and PHED officials seem unable to comply with these orders.

The park presents a deserted look due to unavailability of the basic facilities, and stray animals are witnessed wandering everywhere in it. There is no cleanliness in the park, and the long grass remains untrimmed. Moreover, it lacks power supply, boundary walls, and other basic facilities. Locals express grave concerns over pathetic situation of the park, demanding its early rehabilitation. They demand that Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, and Sialkot DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider order the officials concerned to rehabilitate the park. When contacted, officials of the district administration refused to comment.

FAMILY OF ROOF COLLAPSE VICTIM COMPENSATED

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood handed over a cheque of Rs0.8 million to the heirs of deceased Amina Imran who was killed on Saturday in a roof collapse incident during heavy rain in Pasrur city.

Earlier, the provincial minister reviewed in details the current flood situation in Sialkot district during an important meeting at Sialkot DC office.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider and senior officials of Rescue 1122 Sialkot briefed the minister about the current flood situation in all the rivers and nullahs flowing in Sialkot district.

BOOKED

Police booked four contractors for allegedly using substandard material in the construction of triple-storey shopping plaza which had collapsed on Saturday before completion during heavy rain in village Kamaanwala-Chapra. The contractors who were booked include: Ashfaq, Asghar, Arif, and Anees. Two labourers, namely Saddam Hussain and Latif were killed and eight others were injured in the building collapse incident.

Local police officials said that the police had started investigation with no arrest in this regard.