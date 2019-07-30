Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan is not a guarantor but only facilitator in the Afghan peace process .

Addressing a media conference in Islamabad, he stated the entire onus of the Afghan peace process cannot be put on Pakistan. He said Pakistan maintains that it is the shared responsibility of all the stakeholders to take forward the peace process.

The Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to have a meeting with the Taliban to woo them for the intra Afghan dialogue. He said Pakistan is moving forward in good faith.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said convergence was seen on Afghan issue during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump. This has opened a new chapter in Pakistan-US relations.

He said the US visit remained very successful in achieving the objectives and this stands also reflected in the restoration of suspended assistance.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister regretted that India is neither ready to hold talks bilaterally with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute nor does it accept the third party mediation.

The Foreign Minister said Kashmir is a disputed territory and any demographic changes in occupied Kashmir will not be acceptable to Pakistan as well as Kashmiri people.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the media that a conference of African envoys will be organized at the foreign office after the UN General Assembly session in September.

He said our aim is prepare a far reaching Look Africa Policy to improve trade and economic relations with the African countries.

The Foreign Minister said the commerce advisor has also taken a very important decision of shifting the commercial consulars in Europe to the African countries in order to exploit the trade potential with this important continent.