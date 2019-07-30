Share:

Punjab Anti-Corruption Department's investigating team on Tuesday interrogated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif regarding Pakpatan Land case in Kot Lakhpat prison.

A four-member team questioned the PML-N premier in a separate room in Kot Lakhpat jail where he has been serving seven-year prison term in Al-Azizia case.

The team showcased the record of the land case to the former prime minister and informed him that he was one of the suspects.

He told the team that he couldn't remember much since it was an old case from the past when he was the chief minister of Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif said his legal team would respond to the questions raised by the investigators.