Rawalpindi-Gangs of armed robbers are apparently on the loose in various parts of city as a ceramics trader was shot dead in a robbery bid on GT Road while a commission agent was deprived of Rs0.9 million in Hamilton Road, Raja Bazaar, sources said on Monday.

House of a military officer was also burgled by the robbers, they said.

According to sources, Mehboob along with his two workers was sitting outside his sanitary store at 2pm in Soan on GT Road on Sunday when two robbers came there on a motorcycle. The robbers walked up to the men and shouted at them to go inside the shop by pointing pistol at them, they said.

“Two workers acted upon and started walking towards the shop while Mehboob chanted slogan ‘Allah-o-Akbar’ while standing up from his chair when one of the robbers turned and opened fire at him,” they said. The trader sustained bullet injury into abdomen and the robbers managed to flee on a bike having no number plate, the sources said. The victim trader was rushed to DHQ Hospital for treatment, where he died on Monday, they said. However, Morgah police registered only an attempted murder case, they said.

On the other hand, the sources said that a gang of 3 robbers having sophisticated weapons into hands stormed into shop of a rice trader at Hamilton Road and made the shopkeeper and his workers hostage on gunpoint. The robbers snatched Rs0.9 million from the shopkeeper Sajid and managed to flee from the scene, they said.

Police visited the crime scene and collected evidences. According to a police spokesman, the CPO took notice of the robbery incident and gave 24 hours deadline to Ganjmandi police to arrest the robbers.

In DHA-1, unidentified robbers entered in the house of a military officer and mugged Rs50,000 cash, 4 precious wrist watches and clothes of dowry of daughter of the house owner. Civil Line police registered a case against the robbers on complaint of Col Rashid Ghani and began investigation, the sources said.

In Gujar Khan, a gang of robbers stormed into a marriage hall in disguise of waiters and snatched gold and cash from a lady during a ‘walima’ ceremony. After committing the crime, the robbers escaped in a car. Police registered a case and started investigation, sources said.

Meanwhile, as many as 4 men and women were kidnapped from different localities of the district while police are trying to recover the abductees. A citizen Nasir told PS Naseerabad that unidentified man abducted his niece in a taxi cab. Another citizen Hamayun Butt registered complaint with PS Sadiqabad that four unidentified men kidnapped his driver and took him to mansion of Rehmat Khan at Khairi Morat, Fateh Jang. In Taxila, Shohaib told police that 4 men kidnapped his wife. Afzal told PS Saddar Bairooni that his two daughters were abducted by 4 men and women. In addition, car lifters’ gang pilfered car of a lawyer from outside of district courts, source said. PS Civil Line registered a case and began investigation with no recovery so far. Two motorcycles were also taken away by unknown robbers from limits of police stations Civil Line and Gujar Khan, sources said.