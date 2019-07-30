Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan what he would do if Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman came to power. Speaking to journalists here, Bilawal said the government was victimising the opposition. “What would happen to Prime Minister Imran Khan, if Maulana Fazulur Rehman comes to power,” he questioned, citing the bitter rivalry. Bilawal said the opposition members were being arrested on the basis of false cases; however these cases were “not a new issue.” “We don’t accept this government and system. We had fought in the dictatorship of Ayub Khan, Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf.

We will expose this puppet (government) in front of the general public. Ideology is not considered in Pakistan,” he added.

The PPP leader asserted that during the tenure of the PPP, no political leader had been detained and the party had not ordered to arrest anyone. “We have not taken revenge from Alamgir Khan (Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf lawmaker) but PTI members don’t respect anyone and disrespected police officers,” he said. The PPP chief said his party would not compromise on the 18th amendment.