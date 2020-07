Share:

ISLAMABAD-The stunning on-screen celebrities Imran Ashraf &Urwa Hocane are finally uniting for HUM TV’s upcoming drama “Mushk”. Urwa, who has been the talk of the town with her own upcoming movie Tich Button, will be seen playing as a lead actress in this drama serial. And the guy of Ranjha Ranjha Kar Di, Imran’s role is the casual and energetic young lad.