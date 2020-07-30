PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department on Wednesday inked memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) for the construction of 20 plus floors High-rise residential apartments in Nishtarabad Peshawar.
The MOU was signed by Secretary Housing KP Daud Khan and Director General FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa at Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The ceremony was also attended by Minister Housing Dr Amjad Ali, DG Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir, FGEHA Director Staff Fayaz Gill and Director Coordination Adnan Dayar.
According to the MOU, the FGEHA would provide technical and managerial assistance and support in respect of the planning, execution, designing, engineering, construction, supervision and marketing of the residential apartments.
Briefing media persons Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali said the high-rise apartments would be built on 36 kanal of land costing around Rs.15 billion. He said the first four flours of the high-rise building would be dedicated for commercial purposes, while the fifth floor would be reserved for government offices. He said on the rest of the floors residential apartments would be constructed.
Dr Amjad Ali said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government had a special focus on the housing sector in the province and work on various housing schemes had been expedited.
The minister said that Nishtarabad high-rise apartments were one of the mega projects of the provincial government, under which the first-ever 20 plus high-rise building would be constructed in Peshawar.