PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Depart­ment on Wednesday inked memoran­dum of understanding (MOU) with Federal Government Employees Hous­ing Authority (FGEHA) for the con­struction of 20 plus floors High-rise residential apartments in Nishtarabad Peshawar.

The MOU was signed by Secretary Housing KP Daud Khan and Director General FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa at Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The cer­emony was also attended by Minister Housing Dr Amjad Ali, DG Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir, FGE­HA Director Staff Fayaz Gill and Direc­tor Coordination Adnan Dayar.

According to the MOU, the FGEHA would provide technical and manage­rial assistance and support in respect of the planning, execution, designing, engineering, construction, supervision and marketing of the residential apart­ments.

Briefing media persons Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali said the high-rise apartments would be built on 36 kanal of land costing around Rs.15 billion. He said the first four flours of the high-rise building would be dedicated for com­mercial purposes, while the fifth floor would be reserved for government of­fices. He said on the rest of the floors residential apartments would be con­structed.

Dr Amjad Ali said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the pro­vincial government had a special focus on the housing sector in the province and work on various housing schemes had been expedited.

The minister said that Nishtarabad high-rise apartments were one of the mega projects of the provincial gov­ernment, under which the first-ever 20 plus high-rise building would be con­structed in Peshawar.