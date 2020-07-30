Share:

Attock-Administration has booked more than 20 shopkeepers across the district and has vowed to ensure implementation of lockdown policy of the Punjab government in true letter and spirit. Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, while talking to newsmen, said that the lockdown policy of the Punjab government will be implemented at any cost and no one will be allowed to violate the law. He said government has announced this policy in good faith, with good intention to control Coronavirus.

He said that more than 20 shopkeepers have been booked across the district for violating lockdown policy and vowed that no lenient view will be taken in this context. Meanwhile, representatives of traders which included Haji Akram Khan and Sayyar Gul told newsmen that they were law abiding citizens and will follow the directives of the government but government must have announced this policy a week earlier so that the traders could settle their business related issues and people could do Eid shopping accordingly. They said announcing sudden lockdown has increased financial worries of the traders who are already facing a lot of problems.