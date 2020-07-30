Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spe­cial Assistant to the Prime Minister on Na­tional Security and Stra­tegic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf on Wednesday said Paki­stan would mark August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal to highlight unilateral In­dian action of abrogat­ing the special constitu­tional status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its military siege with re­cord brutalities and sup­pression.

He was addressing an interactive session ‘Hope for Kashmir’ ( Kashmir Ki Umeed) with press secretaries and diplo­matic attaches of foreign missions in Pakistan.

Moeed said the govern­ment and Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan believed that the world should know the truth about In­dian oppression of inno­cent Kashmiris as human rights violations were not allowed in any country. India had been commit­ting serious human rights abuses in the Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said Pakistan had raised the Kashmir issue before the world so that the international com­munity could take stock of it. A year had lapsed after the Indian illegal action of August 5, 2019 to abolish the constitu­tional status of IIOJK and now the Muslim majority there was being turned into a minority, with con­tinuous genocide and jailing of innocent Kash­miris.

The SAPM said artifi­cial political activities were being carried out in the held valley to divert the world’s attention. In­dia had stated on record that thousands of addi­tional troops had been sent to the IIOJK, who were involved in killings, using pellet guns and forced disappearances of Kashmiris.

He said India had in­tensified its atrocities in the IIOJK in the guise of coronavirus pandem­ic and the internation­al community needed to wake up now.

“Pakistan has raised the issue of Kashmir at the international level for the first time. Prime Minister Imran Khan ap­proached the world as a lawyer and ambassador of Kashmiris.”

He said Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris till they achieved their right to self-determination.