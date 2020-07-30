Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has started the finalisation of Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDs for the psychiatric diseases, addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres, which will also improve the regulation of these healthcare facilities. In this regard, a consultative meeting was held here on Wednesday, which was attended by PHC officials, experts and stakeholders from across the province on the video link, which included Director Complaints PHC Prof Riaz A Tasneem, Prof Asad Tameez-ud-Din, Prof Altaf Qadir, Prof Roohi Khalid, Prof Robina Aslam, Prof Niaz Maqsood, Prof Sara Shahid, Prof Imran Ijaz Haider, Executive Director PIMH Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Dr Imran Afzal and others. The consultation session was chaired by Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Shuaib Khan. He underlined the need for finalising the MSDs by objectively keeping in mind the ground-realities, and ensuring self-respect and dignity of the patients. He also vowed to work jointly with the Punjab Mental Health Authority for bringing such policies, which will complement each other.