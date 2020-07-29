Share:

ISLAMABAD-PSO, the largest oil marketing company of the country, continues to pave the way for a sustainable future for Pakistan by successfully installing and commissioning its first electrical vehicle charging station under the brand name “PSO Electro” at PSO Capri Gas Station, F-7, Islamabad. Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar were the chief guests at the inauguration ceremony.

Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan appreciated PSO’s efforts and said: “We need to address the key challenges of environment protection. Electric vehicles will have a marked edge as they produce almost no running emissions”. Highlighting the government’s efforts in promoting this sustainable form of transportation, he further added: “EV manufacturing units will be established across the country under the National Electric Vehicle Policy that will create job opportunities and have a positive economic impact”.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar said: “Pakistan is moving forward with the aim of reducing air pollution and curbing climate change. We intend to move to 30% of renewable energy in our energy mix, together with another 30% of hydel power generation. These efforts coupled with a move towards electric vehicles will greatly help in achieving the mission of the Prime Minister of Pakistan of a Clean & Green Pakistan. The government is supporting all stakeholders involved as the world adapts to this eco-friendly technology”.

MD&CEO, PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha said: “This is yet another step as part of PSO’s ongoing efforts in environmental stewardship. Under the guidance and support of GOP, we will continue to drive the future of e-mobility in Pakistan by installing more electric vehicle chargers at various highways and in major cities across the country. PSO is investing in cleaner energy solutions to reduce the carbon footprint and build a better environment for our future generations. As we lead the sustainable energy revolution, our next step is the introduction of Euro-5 standard fuels at PSO retail outlets”.

Living up to its role of the national energy company, PSO continues to enable the journey of all Pakistanis while striving to create a sustainable future for the country’s future generations.