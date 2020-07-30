Share:

The Punjab government on Thursday has decided to expand its underground rainwater storage project as Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved to launch the system in other cities of the province after Lahore.

The CM said in his statement that rainwater storage projects will be started in big cities of Punjab and the reserves will be used in horticulture. The water could also be made drinkable after purification, he said.

“Underground tank with a capacity to store 1.4 million gallons of water has been made in Lahore. A new sewerage line will be built from Larex Colony to Gulshan-i-Ravi. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 14 billion. Work is being done on Surface Water Treatment Plant (SWTP) with a budget of around Rs 21 billion.

“Horticulture academy will be made in Lahore where garden cultivation and management training will be provided to individuals. Construction of houses will soon be started under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program and private sector will be provided all facilities in this regard. Project to provide clean drinking water under the Aab-e-Pak Authority will be expedited.”