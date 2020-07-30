Share:

islamabad - Fred Willard was nominated for an Emmy for his role on Modern Family two months after his death from cardiac arrest at 86. The late actor got a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Frank Dunphy on the ABC series, which wrapped up earlier this year. Williard was previously nominated for Primetime Emmys on four occasions, including one for Modern Family in 2010, and three consecutive years - 2003, 2004 and 2005 - for playing Hank on Everybody Loves Raymond. The show paid homage to the nomination on its Twitter, writing: ‘Honoring Fred Willard on his posthumous #Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. #ModernFamily.’