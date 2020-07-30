Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said South Punjab Secretariat would be established at both districts of Multan and Bahawalpur. In a statement, he said an important meeting in that regard was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by members of the National Assembly belonging to that area. The members of Parliament belonging to South Punjab apprised the prime minister of the whole situation regarding functioning of the secretariat, he added. Foreign Minister Qureshi further said as per prime minister’s direction, he along with Khusru Bakhtiar would soon hold a meeting with the Punjab chief minister in which establishment of relevant offices in Multan and Bahawalpur would be considered.