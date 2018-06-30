Share:

KARACHI - Locals showed hospitality to passengers as a Karachi-bound train had an emergency stopover at a small town of Sindh.

The passengers of Shalimar Express took to the social media to seek help after the drive stopped the train at the Mehrabpure town of district Naushahro Feroze due to technical fault.

The residents rushed to the site to help stranded passengers that included women and children.

They took water and food for the travellers.

Passengers including Malik Hussain, Asif Zai, Zafar Leghari, Aqeel Rana, Sardar Muhammad Ali and others lauded the locals for showing hospitality in hot weather.

They said that they are much happy on the occasion and no way to express their happiness and lesson of truth, they feel proud that after sending information’s to social media hundred and thousands liked and comments passed on true nature.

So that we need to distribute equal and brotherhood message of love apart from political or religious agenda. Though all the political and religious parties are busy in election campaign for their vested interests they termed.