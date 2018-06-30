Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday expressed his determination to recover millions of rupees unduly paid to Pakistan Television former chairman Attaul Haq Qasmi.

The chief justice observed that if required the recovery could be made from former information minister for Pervez Rashid or even the prime minister of that time, (Nawaz Sharif).

The observations were made during the proceeding by a three-judge bench headed by the chief justice regarding the alleged illegal appointment of Qasmi as PTV chairman as millions of rupees were paid to him in the name of different allowances.

Following the hearing, the top court issued a notice to Pervaiz Rashid seeking explanation on whose summary the appointment was made.

The top court also ruled that it will also decide the question of the validity of Qasmi’s appointment in PTV and expenses incurred on him, which according to audit, was completely illegal.

The chief justice also observed that the objections filed by Qasmi’s counsel Ayesha Hamid were lengthy, seemingly drafted by a non-professional lawyer.

During the hearing, Qasmi’s counsel submitted that she had filed objections to the audit report adding that Qasmi had drawn an amount of Rs35.86 million in terms of salaries in two years.

The chief justice asked if Qasmi was eligible for such a hefty amount and PTV got membership of Islamabad Club to Qasmi for Rs1.5 million.

He further questioned why the case should not be referred to the National Accountability Bureau and asked if Qasmi was ready to pay back Rs270 million?

“These Rs270 million would be allocated for the construction of a dam if he returned the money,” the chief justice observed adding that what purpose it will serve to send an 80-year-old to jail.

Attorney General for Pakistan Jawed Khan said he would not defend the appointment of Qasmi.

The chief justice also observed that the amount, which was paid to Qasmi, should have been utilized for education and health.

He further remarked that Qasmi may be confronted with questions involved in the matter but certainly he would not be able to justify.

After the order was dictated, Chartered Accountant Shariq Zaidi informed the bench that the objections of Qasmi gave the impression that he (Zaidi) was party in the case.

He said that he was not the party and noted just the factual position after confirming the facts and figures from PTV. He said that his report was in accordance with the terms of reference.

The chief justice assured Zaidi that he was not a party and appointed to assist the court as a commission.

In pursuance of the top court’s order, the chartered accountant firm namely EY had submitted an independent audit report regarding expenditures incurred on Qasmi.

The audit report had stated that Qasmi spent 730 nights at a guest house of Shalimar Radio and Broadcasting Corporation Limited (SRBC) from January 2016 to December 2017 (730 nights) without any written or verbal approval of PTV causing a loss of Rs2.1 million to the exchequer to which he was not entitled to.

It further stated that two out of purchased 18 LEDs were for the same guest house, where he used to stay, while a computer, a mobile phone, a garden umbrella, chairs and refrigerator totalling Rs0.78 million were purchased without following the standard procurement process.

The audit report further said that after assuming the charge of PTV chairman, Qasmi stayed at Ramada Hotel Islamabad incurring Rs0.28 million while he was not entitled to the accommodation.

Likewise, the report had revealed that Qasmi had sought the membership of Islamabad Club causing a loss of Rs1.54 million to the exchequer.

It further stated that membership and a monthly subscription of Islamabad Club were not in line with the entitlement of the notification and against the PTV rules while PTV former managing director SM Gardezi approved the membership.

The report further stated that PTV rules do not allow fuel and maintenance expenses of the personal vehicle but PTV bore all the expenses of his personal vehicle as well as an official vehicle.

Rs0.56 million was spent by Qasmi’s telephones including his Islamabad’s office, guest house and mobile phone.

Regarding office renovation, the report stated that the ministry did not include an office entitlement in Islamabad but the board entitled the former chairman and Qasmi got his office, retiring room and PSO’s office renovated and PPRA rules were not followed while the expenditure incurred on renovation was Rs1.08 million.

Rs1.35 million was spent on the camp office despite the fact that the camp office was not allowed under the rules, the report had stated.

Regarding the press advertisement expenses of his TV programme ‘Khoye Hu’unn Ki Justaju’ cost Rs55.1 million, the report had stated.

The report further said that Rs1.4 million was incurred as he travelled to attend an international book exhibition but the visit was made prior to the approval and there appeared to be no business between PTV and the book exhibition.