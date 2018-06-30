Share:

Lahore - Farhan Mehboob will take on Tayyab Aslam at 4:00pm in the men’s final while Faiza Zafar will vie against her sister Madina Zafar at 1:00pm in the women’s final of the SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Circuit-II Men’s and Women’s 2018 to be played today (Saturday) here at the Punjab Squash Complex.

In the first semifinal played here Friday, one of the promising talents of Pakistan squash Farhan Mehboob outclassed Farhan Zaman by 11/3, 11/0, retired hurt in just 10 minutes. Farhan Mehboob never allowed his opponent to stage a comeback and maintained his supremacy till the end, which forced Farhan Zaman to withdraw with injury.

In the second semifinal of the day, Tayyab Aslam overpowered Ahsan Ayaz by 3-0. Tayyab though faced tough resistance from his opponent yet he remained focused and played according to game plan, which paid dividend and helped him win the important encounter 3-0 and booked berth in the final of the mega event. The first game proved to be the toughest one, where both the players fought till the end and no one was ready to give up but when the score was equal at 9-9, Tayyab showed his class and won the next two points in row to win the game 11/9.

Tayyab also maintained his dominance in the second game and conceded 6 points to win the game 11/6. In the third and last game, it was once again Tayyab, who prevailed over his opponent and took the game 11/7 to register an impressive victory in 51-minute marathon match.

In women’s first semifinal, Madina Zafar, who was runner-up of the last squash event, routed Saima Shaukat 3-0. Madina won the first game 11/4, took the second 11/5 and won the third and decisive by 11/6 to win the match in 21 minutes. Madina once again managed to earn place in the final, where she will face her sister Faiza Zafar, who defeated struggling Riffat Khan by 3-1.

Both Fiaza and Riffat fought hard in the first game, but Faiza then utilized her vast experience and techniques to win the game 11/7. Riffat, who has won a number of national squash titles, then bounced back well and took the second game 11/8. It was all Riffat could get from the match as Faiza then proved too hot for her opponent and won the next two games in a row by 11/6 and 11/5 to win the epic encounter in 27 minutes. SNGPL Managing Director Amjad Latif will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners.