KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday announced its candidates on Sindh‘s national and provincial assembly seats for the July 25 elections.

The names were finalised during a meeting of party decision making body held in the evening at MQM-P headquarter Bahadurabad office. MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired the meeting while other members of coordination committee including Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Waseem Akhter and others were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting the MQM-P leaders reviewed candidates’ profiles and after consultation announced the names of candidates from national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies of District Malir, District Korangi, District South, District West, District East, District Central, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhass, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Ghothki, Tando Alyar, Tando Jam, Sanghar and Larkana.

This time MQM-P has awarded tickets to most of the family members of party martyrs informed MQM-P coordination committee member Ameenul Haq while talking to The Nation. He said that decision has been taken by the party convener after the discussion with other coordination committee members. He further informed that former MPA‘s and slain leader Khalid Bin Waleed brother, Amir Chisti has been awarded ticket similarly, Mohammad Hussain, Tehseen Abidi, Haroon Siddiqui, Zahid Mansoori, Sadaqat Hussain, Rabia Khatoon, Farah Sohail, Aliya Kamran who belongs to MQM-P martyrs family has been awarded tickets.

Furthermore, Ameen Informed that MQM-P has fielded, Dewan Chand Chawla from NA-236, Dr Nadeem Maqbool from NA-237, Gulfaraz Khan Khattak from NA-238, Khawja Sohail Mansoor from NA-239, Iqbal Mohammad Ali Khan form NA-240, Moin Amir Pirzada from NA-241, Kishwar Zehra from NA-242, Ali Raza Abidi from NA-243, Abdul Rauf Siddiqui from NA-244, Dr Farooq Sattar from NA-245, Mehfoozyar Khan from NA-246, Dr Farooq Sattar from NA-247, Afshan Imran from NA-248, Aslam Shah from NA-249, Fayaiz Qaimkhani from NA-250, Syed Ameenul Haq from NA-251, Abdul Razaq Khanzada from NA-252, Usama Qadri from NA-253, Shiekh Salahuddin from NA-254, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from NA-255, Amir Chisti from NA-256, Salahuddin from NA-227-Hyederabad, Sabir Qaimkhani from NA-226-Hyederabad, Ghulam Mustaf Deher from NA-207-Sukkur, Waseem Akhter from NA-215-SangharCity, Mohmmad Shakeel from NA-217-Sanghar, Abdul Rauf Siddiqui from NA-213-NawabShah, Mir Mohammad Rajput from NA-211-NosheroFeroz, Khalid Hussain from NA-224-TandoAllahyar, Sanjay Parwarni from NA-218-Mirpurkhass.

Similarly, Khalida Attayab from PS-87, Syed Abul Hassan from PS-88, Shahid Nawaz from PS-89, Muhammad Pervez from PS-90, Mumtaz Ali Umrani from PS-91, Muhammad Hussain from PS-92, Hameed uz Zafar from PS-93, Muhammad Wajahat from PS-94, Javed Hanif from PS-95, Ghulam Jeelani from PS-96, Waqar Shah from PS-97, Masood Mehmood from PS-98, Musaddiq Shah from PS-99, Sana Ali from PS-100, Haroon Siddiqui from PS-101, Muhammad Arsalan Ali Khan from PS-102, Tanzeel Bin Abdul Rauf from PS-103, Khurram Shehzad from PS-104, Faisal Rafiq from PS-105, Zahid Mansoori from PS-106, Muhammad Tahir Qureshi fromPS-109, Syed Adil Askari from PS-110, Syed Mujahid Rasool from PS-111, Afshan Qamar from PS-112, Mangla Sharma from PS-113, Shahid Mian from PS-114, Faizan Mustafa Jafferi from PS-115, Kiran Masood from PS-116, Sadaqat Hussain from PS-117, Adeel Shehzad from PS-118, Ali Khursheedi from PS-119, Ahmed Nadeem Mughal from PS-120, Basit Ahmed Siddiqui from PS-121, Mazahir Amir from PS-122, Waseem Qureshi from PS-123, Khwaja Izharul Hassan from PS-124, Abdul Haseeb from PS-125, Asif Ali Khan from PS-126, Kanwar Naveed Jamil from PS-127, Abbas Jaffery from PS-128, Muaz Muqqadam from PS-129 and Jamal Ahmed from PS-130.

From Hyderabad MQM-P has fielded Mohammad Younus from PS-64, Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui from PS-65, Rashid Khalji from PS-66, Nasir Hussain from PS-67, Riaz Panwar from PS-62, Atif Ali from PS-63 while Syed Naseem Ahmed Hashmi from PS-25-Sukkur. Moreover, MQM-P has fielded Fareed Nawaz from PS-44-Sanghar, Mohammad Shakeel from PS-45-Sanghar, Khalid Hussain from PS-46-Sanghar, Mohammad Yaseen from PS-21-Ghothki, Ghulam Yaseen from PS-13-Larkana, Naeem Akhter from PS-38-Nawabshah, Mohammad Afzal Chudhary from PS-35-Nosheroferooz, Shajid Hussain from PS-34-Nosheroferooz, Kashif Naseeb from PS-60-TandoAllahyar, Mujeebul Haq from PS-47-Mirpurkhass, Mir Shah Muhammad Talpur from PS-48-Mirpurkhass and Mohammad Tariq from PS-49-Mirpurkhas.

Ameen told that only on few seats names of the candidates were still in consideration and it will be announced soon.