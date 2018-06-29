NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Sunday | July 01, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
11:06 PM | June 30, 2018
Pakistan, Afghanistan reach ‘unique deal’ on peace: Ashraf Ghani
10:46 PM | June 30, 2018
Canada announces billions in retaliatory tariffs against US
10:35 PM | June 30, 2018
Ghani announces end to ceasefire with Taliban, orders security forces to resume operations
10:12 PM | June 30, 2018
Austrian mountaineer dies in Hunza Valley avalanche
9:53 PM | June 30, 2018
Indigenous Mexicans spurn presidential vote with blockades, bulldozers
9:41 PM | June 30, 2018
Wimbledon rivals back Serena's seeding
9:40 PM | June 30, 2018
Air pollution plays significant role in diabetes: study
9:39 PM | June 30, 2018
Fans and Germany stars say Loew should remain head coach
9:37 PM | June 30, 2018
Pele-like Mbappe strikes to send Messi, Argentina crashing out
9:16 PM | June 30, 2018
ECP allots electoral symbols to parties
9:06 PM | June 30, 2018
Bilawal visits Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine
8:50 PM | June 30, 2018
PTI will strengthen institutions if elected, says Imran
8:21 PM | June 30, 2018
Syrian rebels lose string of southwest towns
8:05 PM | June 30, 2018
Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production
6:31 PM | June 30, 2018
Zafar stresses to implement water policy to overcome water scarcity
6:22 PM | June 30, 2018
Indian fan dies in car crash in Russia near World Cup city Sochi, Interfax says
5:48 PM | June 30, 2018
Syrian army gains in southwest, rebels talk peace terms
5:45 PM | June 30, 2018
Mumbai's Victorian Gothic and Art Deco buildings win UNESCO status
5:39 PM | June 30, 2018
UNESCO adds Japan's "hidden Christian" sites to World Heritage list
5:21 PM | June 30, 2018
Pak community in Spain protest Indian atrocities against Kashmiri people
PPP-SINDH TICKET TICKET TICKET PPP-PUNJAB TICKET
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
PPP-SINDH
TICKET
TICKET
TICKET
PPP-PUNJAB
TICKET
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
June 29, 2018
Wattoo turns down PPP’s NA-144 ticket offer
June 30, 2018
PPP’s Shabbir Bijarani elected unopposed
June 30, 2018
Baloch appointed PPP election cell incharge
June 30, 2018
PPP leader rounded up
Top Stories
8:50 PM | June 30, 2018
PTI will strengthen institutions if elected, says Imran
11:06 PM | June 30, 2018
Pakistan, Afghanistan reach ‘unique deal’ on peace: Ashraf Ghani
12:02 PM | June 30, 2018
Pakistan commits to work in compliance with FATF's action plan
9:06 PM | June 30, 2018
Bilawal visits Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus