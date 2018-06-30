Share:

Rawalpindi - Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and PTI backed candidate Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday visited several areas of his constituencies and inaugurated some 15 Election Offices to muster public support to win general elections 2018.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is contesting general elections from NA-60 and 62 against PML-N heavy weight Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Barrister Danial Chaudhry.

Similarly, PML-N candidates from NA-61 and PP-15 Malik Abrar Ahmed and Usama Chaudhry had addressed corner meetings in Dheri Hassanabad in connection with their election campaign.

According to details, AML President and candidate from NA-60 and NA-62 Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had visited several areas of his constituency on a motorcycle and had inaugurated almost 15 Election Offices. On each election office, Sheikh was accorded a rosy welcome by his voters and supporters. The areas where Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed inaugurated election offices included Kirshan Pura, Gareebabad, Dhoke Naju, Dhoke Paracha, Kohati Bazaar, Scheme Number 7, Dhoke Mangtal, Boring Road, Dhoke Dalal, Dhoke Ratta, Babu Lahl Hussain Road, Afandi Colony and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Khada Market.

Sheikh Rasheed also addressed the corner meeting during which he vowed to crush his opponent candidates on July 25, 2018. He said PML-N had lost its credibility among masses due to involvement of his top leadership in mega corruption scandals. He said the nation wanted a clean hand leadership to run the affairs of country. He said he has been visiting door to door to woe the public support.

Meanwhile, PML-N candidates for NA-61 and PP-15 Malik Abrar Ahmed and Usama Chaudhry also visited many areas in Dheri Hassanabad in connection with their election campaign. Both leaders were given a warm welcome by their voters and supporters. Addressing the corner meetings, they said that PML-N is the only party which had launched a series of development projects in Pakistan. They said the whole party is united under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif and all the candidates of PML-N would win general elections 2018 across the country. They said they would provide clean drinking water and gas to the residents of their constituencies after winning elections. They urged people to vote for them on July 25, the polling day, if they see Pakistan as a developed and prosperous country. “I will focus on building hospitals for mothers and children, and schools and colleges after being elected member of Punjab Assembly,” said Usama Chaudhry, the candidate from PP-15. He said he would also struggle for freedom of Kashmir and Palestine from clutches of India and Israel.