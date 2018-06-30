Share:

LAHORE - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Maldives State Electric Company (STELCO) on Friday to collaborate in carrying out capacity building of STELCO.

WAPDA Member Finance Muhammad Ikram Khan and STELCO Chairman Ahmad Aiman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. The ceremony was attended by the senior officers of Wapda and STELCO.

The MoU aims at participation of STELCO staff in training activities of WAPDA, implementation of staff exchange programmes between the two organisations, participation in experience sharing and institution building activities, exposure visits and facilitation of leadership development programmes and activities between the two organizations.

WAPDA Member Finance said that the MoU would go a long way in capacity building of STELCO for power sector infrastructure development in Maldives. He expressed the hope that both organisations will effectively work together in the areas identified in the MoU.

Later, STELCO chairman thanked WAPDA for their visit to Pakistan. He termed the signing of MoU between the two organisations a good omen for STELCO to benefit from WAPDA’s expertise. The Maldives delegation was on a 6-days state visit to Pakistan to learn from the experience of WAPDA and benefit from its technical and human capabilities. During the visit, the delegation visited various training institutes of WAPDA including Hydel Power Institute Mangla, Administrative Staff College Islamabad and Engineering Academy Faisalabad, in addition to visiting Power Transformer Reclamation Workshop of WAPDA Foundation and Technical Services Group of NTDC at Lahore and National Power Control Center Islamabad.