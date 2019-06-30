Share:

PESHAWAR - Unidentified assailants gunned down Awami National Party City President Sartaj Khan in Gulbahar area of Peshawar on Saturday.

Sartaj Khan came to Gulbahar for buying some household items and was on way back home to Akhunabad when gunmen opened firing at his car.

He sustained several bullets in his chest and abdomen and succumbed to injuries on way to hospital. An LRH spokesperson, Mohammad Asim, said the ANP leader had received bullet wounds on his face and chest and received him dead at hospital.

Peshawar Operations SSP Zahoor Babar Afridi said it seems like this is a case of targeted killing. He said Khan was sitting in the car at the time of the attack and his assailants did not steal his phone or wallet.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the murder of Sartaj Khan and directed the concerned authorities for bringing the elements involved in the incident to justice.

ANP City circle also staged a protest demonstration on main GT road and severely criticised PTI government for failure to arrest the terrorist elements. The protesters blocked main road and burnt tyres to express their anger.

The protesters while holding banners and placards chanted full throats slogans against government and demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

ANP central leader Asfandyar Wali Khan strongly condemned killing of Sartaj Khan and asked the government to provide security to ANP workers who are being targeted to keep them away from the election campaign.

He said killing of Sartaj Khan in broad daylight shows presence of terrorists in the city. He said that before general elections terrorist elements ‘under government patronage’ targeted Haroon Bilour and now the party is being pressurised before elections in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.