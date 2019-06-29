Share:

TAXILA-Despite tall claims of police, crime rate in twin cities of Taxila and Wah is on the rise with armed robbers depriving residents of cash, cell phones, motorcycles and other valuables.

In first incident, a man was deprived of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables while the robbers shot injured his son who put up resistance in broad daylight robbery incident on Jewan road in limits of Taxila Police station.

Tazeem Akhter reported to police that he along with his son Bakhtawar was coming back home after purchasing some jewellery when two men riding on motorcycle intercepted them near Pir Mashaidi shrine and on gun point snatched jewellery, cash and cell phone. He said that as his son tried to resist their bid, the armed robbers opened firing at him; resultantly, he received bullet injury. The robbers managed to flee from the scene.

In second incident, two armed persons riding a motorcycle snatched cash on gunpoint from a furniture dealer in broad daylight robbery incident on Faisal Shaheed road in limits of the same police station. Malik Shahid reported to the police that as soon as he reached at his shop after drawing a sum of Rs0.4 million, two young men intercepted him and looted the cash on pistol point. Police failed to trace the culprits despite provision of CCTV footage of the incident.

In the same police station limits, two armed robbers riding a motorcycle snatched cash worth 20,000 and two cells from Muhib and escaped successfully.

In Wah Police station limits, two armed robbers riding a motorcycle intercepted Saif Ali Shah and on gun point snatched his motorcycle, cash and cell phone and fled successfully. In similar incident, in the same police station limits, armed robbers snatched motorcycle and cash from Owais Ahmed on gunpoint and fled from the scene successfully.

Another resident, Sheraz, was also deprived of his bike in Chairman Colony in the same police station limits. Respective police registered separate cases and started investigation.