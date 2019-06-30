Share:

ISLAMABAD : Hamza Khan was only Pakistani player to reach the final of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship-2019 in under-15 category on otherwise a disappointing day for Pakistan squash.

Hamza beat Indian Parth Ambani in straight games in the semi-final played in Macau on Saturday. Hamza will now face Malaysian Joachim Chuah in the final today. Earlier, in the semi-finals of the U-15 category, Pakistan’s bright future prospect Muhammad Hamza Khan took just 28 minutes to dispatch off Indian Parth Ambani, Hamza took the first game 11-8, he went on to win second game 11-6 and finished the match with 11-7 victory in the third game.

Two other Pakistanis Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif were beaten by their respective Indian opponents in the semi-finals of the U-19 category. In the Under-19 semi-finals, Pakistan’s top player Haris Qasim was no match to Indian Veer Chotrani, who hammered Haris 3-1 in 40 minutes, winning 11-4, 11-9, 2-11 and 11-9. Last Pakistani hope in the U-19 Hamza Sharif also crashed out at the hands of another Indian Yash Fadte, who beat Hamza 3-2 in 58 minutes. Hamza won the first game 11-6, he lost second game 8-11, Hamza won third game 11-9, but lost next two games 7-11 and 7-11 to bow out of the event.