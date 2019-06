Share:

Lahore : IGP Arif Nawaz Khan visited Gujranwala region where he held meetings with RPO & CPO and all DPOs at RPO office. Reiterating his team’s resolve to ensure protection to people and public properties, the top cop said the lawmen should follow the merit policy. “Police service is a mission and we must exhibit the best,” he said adding that the officers should act like a team leader and ensure to get best service and performance from their subordinates.