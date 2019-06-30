Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP-P) on Saturday strongly condemned the resolution passed against its party’s chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari.

“PTI’s government has no courage to face criticism, as passing a resolution against Bilwal Bhutto Zardari is the fresh example of it,” said PPP’s vice president Sherry Rehman.

The lawmakers from treasury benches, yesterday day in the absence of opposition also passed a resolution condemning PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for allegedly using insulting remarks against the speaker. They demanded PPP chairman to apologise for using such remarks.

Rehman said that the PTI has long history of criticising, abusing the opponents.