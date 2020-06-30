Share:

Accountability court on Tuesday has issued bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana case.

During the hearing of fake bank accounts reference, the court released advertisement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for declaring him as proclaimed offender.

The judge said that no implementation has been carried out on the non-bailable arrest warrant that was issued against the former premier.

Asif Ali Zardari has also been directed to appear before the court in next hearing at any cost.

Previously, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif over continuous absence in the case.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif got cars from Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal way.

Zardari had only paid 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president, he told.

NAB official alleged that Asif Ali Zardari used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

Nawaz Sharif got car without any application in 2008 when he was not holding any public office, the anti-corruption watchdog’s representative stated.