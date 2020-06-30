Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Government has decided to linkup various tourist spots of Rawalpindi with Murree by constructing new and repairing existing link roads. Kotli Sattian, Narr, Punj Peer and Prindla will be interlinked with Murree via Bun Karor. To review different aspects of proposed plan Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism Asif Mehmood visited these tourist spots.

Member Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi accompanied the Advisor. The Advisor on Tourism while directing to initiate work on the project said that Kotli Sattian, Narr, Punj Peer and Prindla were beautiful tourist spots but were unexplored.

“Unfortunately these potential tourist spots which were neglected in the past need proper attention” regretted the Advisor. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar attach serious importance to promotion of tourism” he said.

Asif Mehmood further observed that by developing Kotli Sattian, Narr, Punj Peer and Prindla areas tourists would have greater choices available. “This would, he said, reduce burden on Murree”. He said that for promotion of tourism rest houses would be developed on the routes to Kotli Sattian, Narr, Punj Peer and Prindla. “Construction of restaurants and camping sites would be encouraged” vowed the Advisor.