ISLAMABAD - The head of Jamhoori Watan Party, Shahzain Bugti called on Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here yesterday to discuss the political situation.

Both the leaders agreed to have similar strategy on national issues. Chairman Bilawal appreciated Shahzain Bugti stance on 18th constitutional amendment and NFC award and said that PPP will not allow any deal on the rights of Balochistan province, said a PPP statement,

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressing concerns on the situation in Balochistan, said that ignoring Balochistan by the federal government is a gross failure of PTI government.

Shahzain Bugti said that Balochistan got a special package during President Asif Ali Zardari tenure which was much appreciated by the people of Balochistan.

Meanwhile PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan should tell who was conspiring against him.

“PM’s statements are strange. He should tell us who is conspiring against him. The government cannot hides its failures through such statements,” he said.