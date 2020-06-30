Share:

FAISALABAD - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had evolved a reforms plan for Faisalabad city and its implementation would start soon.

A spokesperson of WASA said on Monday that members of National and provincial assemblies visited various parts of the city few days ago and directed Managing Director (MD) WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry to improve water supply and sewerage system in the city.

The MD WASA informed the parliamentarians that the agency was facing severe financial constraints due to which it was unable to execute new projects.

The parliamentarians asked the MD to evolve reforms for the agency and they would try their best to arrange for funds.

He said that under the plan, WASA would be restructured so that it could be steered out of financial crisis.