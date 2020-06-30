Share:

ISLAMABAD-Currently garnering rave reviews for her brilliant performance in a negative role in Pyar Ke Sadqay, the versatile Yashma Gill is all set to appear on our screens in an entirely new avatar in ‘Gustakh’ opposite veteran actor Faysal Qureshi. Starring as ‘Ania’; Yashma Gill will be essaying an innocent and sweet girl who is overshadowed by others and will be seen floundering for her love and loved ones in the play. Yashma will be sharing the screen with Faysal Qureshi, Faryal Mehmood, and Ali Ansari among others.